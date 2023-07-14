Kyler Murray: “A big deal” that Jonathan Gannon, others from Cardinals came to statue unveiling

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s offseason has been dominated by his recovery from a torn ACL, but he did take a little time away from the grind in order to accept an honor from his alma mater.

The University of Oklahoma unveiled a statue of Murray in honor of the quarterback’s Heisman Trophy win while playing for the school and Murray took part in the April event. A contingent from the Cardinals that included head coach Jonathan Gannon and General Manager Monti Ossenfort was also in attendance.

Their decision to take time off from draft prep met some criticism, but Murray said on an episode of Cardinals Flight Plan that it meant a lot to have the team’s support at the celebration.

“Just having them there, the support, they’ve only been in the building for maybe a month or so,” Murray said, via ArizonaSports.com. “For them to fly out to Norman in the middle of nowhere during the draft process to come see me and my statue get put up, that was a big deal.”

Murray was closely linked to former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury because they joined the team at the same time and Kingsbury ran an offense tailored to the quarterback, but moving forward in Arizona will require him to adapt to a new staff and it sounds like this offseason’s trip was a good step toward building a strong relationship.