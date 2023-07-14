 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview
2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
ja'marr chase.jpg
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy's parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kyler Murray: “A big deal” that Jonathan Gannon, others from Cardinals came to statue unveiling

  
Published July 14, 2023 08:08 AM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s offseason has been dominated by his recovery from a torn ACL, but he did take a little time away from the grind in order to accept an honor from his alma mater.

The University of Oklahoma unveiled a statue of Murray in honor of the quarterback’s Heisman Trophy win while playing for the school and Murray took part in the April event. A contingent from the Cardinals that included head coach Jonathan Gannon and General Manager Monti Ossenfort was also in attendance.

Their decision to take time off from draft prep met some criticism, but Murray said on an episode of Cardinals Flight Plan that it meant a lot to have the team’s support at the celebration.

“Just having them there, the support, they’ve only been in the building for maybe a month or so,” Murray said, via ArizonaSports.com. “For them to fly out to Norman in the middle of nowhere during the draft process to come see me and my statue get put up, that was a big deal.”

Murray was closely linked to former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury because they joined the team at the same time and Kingsbury ran an offense tailored to the quarterback, but moving forward in Arizona will require him to adapt to a new staff and it sounds like this offseason’s trip was a good step toward building a strong relationship.