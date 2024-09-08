Kyler Murray, Cardinals hold 17-10 halftime lead over Bills

Kyler Murray looks like Kyler Murray again.

Thus, the Cardinals could be better than what the oddsmakers expect.

Arizona scored on all three possessions of the first half, taking a 17-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Cardinals scored on their three possessions of the first half other than a one-play kneel down to end the half.

Murray is 16-of-19 for 131 yards and a touchdown, a 5-yard throw to Michael Wilson. Rookie first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. has one catch for 4 yards, but running back James Conner has three catches for 33 yards and a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

The Cardinals limited the Bills to only three possessions in the first half. Josh Allen fumbled on the first one, a strip sack Roy Lopez at the Arizona 29, and he had a 4-yard touchdown run wiped out by a facemask penalty on offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence and had to settle for a field goal.

The Bills had three penalties for 15 yards on their third drive but overcame them for a 7-yard touchdown run by Allen with 19 seconds remaining in the first half.

Allen is 5-for-5 for 76 yards and ran for 20 yards.

The Cardinals have outgained the Bills 190 yards to 141.