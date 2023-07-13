Kyler Murray: I’ll be coachable, but we all have to look in mirror if it isn’t working

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is recovering from a torn ACL, but rehab hasn’t been the only focal point for him this offseason.

Murray has also been learning a new offense after the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury. New head coach Jonathan Gannon hired Drew Petzing as his offensive coordinator and Murray spent the offseason doing classroom work to begin grasping the offense ahead of his return to the field.

Murray’s work ethic was called into question last year when the Cardinals added a film study clause to his new contract — it was later eliminated from the pact — and he said in an interview for the team’s in-house video series that he is embracing the new direction with open arms. Murray did add that it will be up to everyone involved to make adjustments if Petzing’s initial approach doesn’t bear fruit.

“I’ve got to respect the person or understand the ins and outs or the rhymes and reasons for what we are doing,” Murray said. “I’m going to listen. I’m going to be coachable and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability, but if the [expletive] ain’t working, at some point, we all have to look in the mirror. As far as growing from my rookie year to now, learning how to be one with your emotions, understanding how to talk to people. Some people are able to take the harsh way, and I am naturally that way, or do I need to give them a little love and that’s part of the quarterback position. . . . And what can I do better, how can I be better, how can I make the guys around me better? It’s a team sport. We all have to be locked in.”

Murray’s career hit a snag on multiple fronts last year and he’s convinced that surviving those tough times will ultimately prove to be a good thing for him and the team. The sooner the signs of that show up, the better for Murray, Petzing and everyone else invested in the future of the organization.