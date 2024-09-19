Kyler Murray: I’m not looking for off-schedule plays, but have to make them happen

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s improvisational skills were a big part of what made him a top prospect coming into the NFL and they were a big part of his game during his most successful moments as a professional, but they weren’t on display much when he returned from a torn ACL last year.

Murray has more time in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s offense now, though, and the first two weeks have seen a return to the old days. Murray has picked up 96 rushing yards on scrambles and he’s 5-for-6 for 98 yards and two touchdowns while forced out of the pocket on passing plays. One of those touchdowns went to tight end Elijah Higgins on a highlight reel play last week.

Murray said this week that he’s not looking to make such off-schedule plays, but he believes being able to do so is crucial to success at the professional level.

“Those plays weren’t forced at all. They just happen, and that’s just how it should be,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “I’m not looking for those things to happen. I’m just trying to play good quarterback. . . . It goes back to making things happen. You have to make plays to win the game. It’s the NFL, things are going to be off-schedule and you’ve got to go out and be able to do that.”

Murray and the Cardinals offense have been intriguing through the first two weeks. Another good showing against the Lions this week would put the league on further notice that Murray is all the way back from his injury.