Kyler Murray is on the practice report with a knee injury but was a full participant

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray popped up on the injury report with a knee injury. He was a full participant.

Murray played all 61 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. He rushed for 57 yards on five carries and completed 21 of 31 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown.

Murray missed nine games last season while working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that happened in Week 14 of the 2022 season.

Cornerback Max Melton (concussion) was the only player to miss practice.

Wide receiver Xavier Weaver (oblique) was limited.