Kyler Murray: Jonathan Gannon’s support means a lot, but I never doubted it

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said this week that he has “no doubt” that Kyler Murray is Arizona’s franchise quarterback and he said Wednesday that it isn’t a recent development.

Gannon said on Wednesday that “I’ve been convicted since I got here” and Murray also said that there was a strong connection with the coach on his side of the table. Murray said he had an “instant” feeling that he and Gannon “kind of speak the same language” and that made this week’s affirmation of the team’s belief in him a welcome if unsurprising turn of events.

“It means a lot, but he’s told me that since Day One, so it was nothing that was in the back of my mind,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “I wasn’t worried about it. I was just focused on going out there and playing well, proving them right.”

Murray will close out his abbreviated season against the Seahawks and will be trying to lead the team to its fourth win in his eight starts. That would be a good launching pad for an offseason that the Cardinals will be hoping leads into a more successful 2024 season.