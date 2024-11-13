 Skip navigation
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Kyler Murray named the NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:08 PM

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that quarterback Kyler Murray was the “best player on the planet” last Sunday and the NFL was also impressed by what they saw.

The league didn’t go quite as far as Gannon, but they did name Murray the top offensive player in the NFC for the week.

Murray was 22-of-24 for 266 yards and a touchdown while also running for a pair of touchdowns in a 31-6 home rout of the Jets. Murray ended the day with 17 straight completions and that set a franchise record that he can extend when the team returns from its bye in Week 12.

It’s the sixth time that Murray has won player of the week, but the first time since 2021 and his recent run of strong play has sparked hope that the team can make the playoffs for the first time since that season.