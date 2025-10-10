 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyler Murray questionable for Sunday vs. Colts

  
Published October 10, 2025 04:26 PM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray may have returned to practice on Friday, but his status for Sunday is still unclear.

Murray is officially questionable for the Week 6 matchup in Indianapolis.

The quarterback was officially limited in his return to the practice field on Friday. If Murray cannot play, then Jacoby Brissett will start behind center.

Murray has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards this season with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 173 yards with a TD, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

The Cardinals have ruled out just one player, defensive lineman Darius Robinson (pectoral).

Receiver Zay Jones (knee), cornerback Max Melton (hamstring), linebacker Cody Simon (knee), linebacker Mack Wilson (ankle), and punter Blake Gillian (back) are all questionable.