Kyler Murray questionable for Sunday vs. Colts

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray may have returned to practice on Friday, but his status for Sunday is still unclear.

Murray is officially questionable for the Week 6 matchup in Indianapolis.

The quarterback was officially limited in his return to the practice field on Friday. If Murray cannot play, then Jacoby Brissett will start behind center.

Murray has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards this season with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 173 yards with a TD, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

The Cardinals have ruled out just one player, defensive lineman Darius Robinson (pectoral).

Receiver Zay Jones (knee), cornerback Max Melton (hamstring), linebacker Cody Simon (knee), linebacker Mack Wilson (ankle), and punter Blake Gillian (back) are all questionable.