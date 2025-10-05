 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray returns, but Cardinals lose TE Tip Reiman

  
Published October 5, 2025 06:31 PM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s trip to the locker room turned out to be a quick one.

Murray was called questionable to return from a foot injury when he left the sideline during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Titans, but he wound up only missing two snaps. Jacoby Brissett handled those and Murray returned to throw an incompletion before the Cardinals punted.

Murray’s return came one play after tight end Tip Reiman appeared to suffer a more serious injury. Reiman had an air cast placed on his right leg after going down while trying to catch a pass.

The Cardinals remain up 21-6 with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.