Kyler Murray won’t return to practice this week

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has missed the last four games while on injured reserve, which means he is now eligible to return to practice and be activated to play in games.

That’s not going to happen this week, however. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said at his Monday press conference that Murray is “not quite there yet” in his recovery from a foot injury.

When Murray was injured, there was a lot of speculation that he might not return to the lineup again this season even if he’s healthy and that the two sides are on track to part ways when the season is over. During an appearance on Arizona Sports Monday, Gannon said that he has no objection to playing Murray if the quarterback is well enough to play.

“Between myself and [General Manager Monti Ossenfort], we are all about trying to win a game here,” Gannon said. “We’re going to make every decision predicated on that and what’s best for the team.”

Jacoby Brissett has been the Cardinals’ starter in Murray’s absence and he will remain in that role against the Rams in Week 14.