nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Kyler Murray’s four TD passes leads Cardinals to 47-24 rout of 49ers

  
Published January 5, 2025 07:45 PM

Kyler Murray threw a season-high four touchdowns in a 47-24 blowout of the 49ers on Sunday in the season finale for both teams. Arizona finishes 8-9, while San Francisco goes 6-11.

Murray completed 25 of 35 passes for 242 yards.

Trey McBride caught a 2-yard touchdown pass, Marvin Harrison Jr. a 12-yard touchdown pass and Greg Dortch had touchdown receptions of 23 and 2 yards.

San Francisco outgained Arizona 436 to 393, but Joshua Dobbs had three turnovers. He threw interceptions to Kei’Trel Clark and Sean Murphy-Bunting and lost a fumble.

Dobbs went 29-of-43 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown.