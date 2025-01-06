Kyler Murray’s four TD passes leads Cardinals to 47-24 rout of 49ers

Kyler Murray threw a season-high four touchdowns in a 47-24 blowout of the 49ers on Sunday in the season finale for both teams. Arizona finishes 8-9, while San Francisco goes 6-11.

Murray completed 25 of 35 passes for 242 yards.

Trey McBride caught a 2-yard touchdown pass, Marvin Harrison Jr. a 12-yard touchdown pass and Greg Dortch had touchdown receptions of 23 and 2 yards.

San Francisco outgained Arizona 436 to 393, but Joshua Dobbs had three turnovers. He threw interceptions to Kei’Trel Clark and Sean Murphy-Bunting and lost a fumble.

Dobbs went 29-of-43 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown.