Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Kyler Murray’s perfect passer rating comes with a historic twist

  
Published September 16, 2024 01:01 PM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray generated a perfect passer rating on Sunday. It came with a historic twist.

Murray, per the NFL, is only the second player in league history to generate a perfect passer rating while throwing for 250 or more yards and rushing for 50 or more yards.

It happened nearly 50 years ago, on November 3, 1974. Former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson achieved those three distinctions in a 24-14 win at the Baltimore Colts.

Anderson, who won the NFL’s MVP award seven years later, completed 17 of 21 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He added 62 yards on six carries.

On Sunday, Murray was also 17 of 21 for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He added 59 rushing yards on five attempts.

The passer rating, which has a maximum possible number of 158.3, is determined by four key components — completion percentage, yards per attempt, touchdown pass percentage, and interception percentage.