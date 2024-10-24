Kyren Williams looks to extend his streak of games with rushing TD to 10

Remember when the Rams used a third-round pick on running back Blake Corum and it was supposed to get into the workload of 2024 fifth-rounder Kyren Williams? That hasn’t happened.

Corum has 16 carries in six games; Williams has 116. And while his yards per attempt is only 3.8, Williams has eight rushing touchdowns. He also has a streak of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown that stands at nine.

With a rushing touchdown tonight against the Vikings, Williams can become the fourth player since 2000 with a 10-game rushing touchdown streak. The others are Jonathan Taylor (11 in 2021), Priest Holmes (11 in 2002), and LaDanian Tomlinson (18 from 2004 to 2005).

Williams also could become the first since Dalvin Cook in 2020 to rush for a touchdown in each of his first seven games of a season.