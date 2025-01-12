 Skip navigation
Kyren Williams on practice in Arizona: “I felt like I was at peace”

  
The Rams have made the move to Arizona, in advance of Monday night’s playoff game against the Vikings. After a Saturday practice, running back Kyren Williams embraced the break from a difficult week for thousands in Los Angeles.

I felt like I was at peace,” Williams said, via the Associated Press. “We didn’t really have to worry about anything except for playing ball.”

They might be at peace, but they haven’t forgotten the plight of those still in their hometown.

“There’s a feeling amongst the team -- this is for L.A.,” Williams said. “This is for hope back at home that they can cling onto, that the Rams are going to be the people who can take them away from whatever they’re going through for a few hours on Monday.”

There’s a benefit to playing Monday night’s game in Arizona. The game will be played on real grass.

“For the most part, we’ve played pretty well in this stadium,” receiver Cooper Kupp said. “It’s grass, too, which is a big bonus. I’ll take any chance we have to play on grass.”

The Rams lost there in Week 2 to the Cardinals, 41-10. But the vibe is very different this time. And the Rams are a lot healthier than they were early in the season.

Plus, they’re the home team. And the boost they could get from their desire to give the folks in L.A. something to feel good about on Monday night could make all the difference.