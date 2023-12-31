Kyren Williams touchdown gives Rams 7-0 lead over Giants

Kyren Williams has done it again.

The Rams running back scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season to give the Rams a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Williams’ 4-yard score capped an eight-play, 72-yard drive that took 4:27 off the clock. Williams took four carries and caught a pass for 5 yards on the possession.

Los Angeles could have had points on its first drive, but the team’s aggression did not work out. On fourth-and-3 from New York’s 21, Puka Nacua wasn’t able to hang on to a pass over the middle. New York head coach Brian Daboll had to challenge the play, but it was overturned to incomplete.

Matthew Stafford has started 10-of-12 for 93 yards on the first two possessions.

Giants offensive lineman Tyre Phillips went down after the second play from scrimmage, he’s questionable to return with a knee injury.