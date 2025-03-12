 Skip navigation
L.J. Collier re-commits to Cardinals on a one-year deal

  
Published March 12, 2025 07:00 PM

The Cardinals are bringing back defensive lineman L.J. Collier on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Collier’s return follows Roy Lopez leaving for the Lions and Khyiris Tonga going to the Patriots.

Collier, 29, has spent the past two seasons in Arizona.

He set career highs in games played (17) and sacks (3.5) a season ago in coordinator Nick Rallis’ defensive line rotation. Collier also had six quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

The Seahawks made Collier the 29th overall pick in 2019, and he appeared in 45 of a possible 66 games, starting 16. Collier signed with the Cardinals in 2023 but had a season-ending injury in his debut with the team.

In 2024, he played all 17 games, only the second time in his career he has appeared in every game.