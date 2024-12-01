Ladd McConkey has 105 yards, Chargers lead Falcons 9-7 at halftime

There hasn’t been much scoring in the first half of Sunday’s matchup between the Chargers and Falcons, but Cameron Dicker was able to nail three field goals to give Los Angeles a 9-7 lead over Atlanta.

While the Chargers fumbled their first possession away, they were able to get in position to have Dicker hit field goals of 45, 51, and 34 yards.

Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo — who has been dealing with a hip injury — missed a 35-yard field goal wide right on the team’s opening drive. But Bijan Robinson put in a 2-yard touchdown off of Los Angeles’ fumble to take an early 7-0 lead.

But the Falcons could not get much else going offensively in the first 30 minutes.

Ladd McConkey has been battling through a shoulder issue but has still paced Los Angeles’ offense. He’s the one player who’s received more than one target for the Chargers, finishing the first half with eight catches for 105 yards. Quarterback Justin Herbert is 11-of-15 for 115 yards.

Kirk Cousins finished the first half 11-of-15 for 79 yards with an interception. Bijan Robinson has 11 carries for 46 yards along with five catches for 24 yards. Drake London leads with 37 yards on three catches.

With Atlanta taking the ball after winning the opening coin toss, Los Angeles will receive the second-half kickoff.