Ladd McConkey limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
December 4, 2024

Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) had a limited practice Wednesday.

He exited Sunday’s win over the Falcons with his knee issue but had a season-high nine catches for 117 yards.

McConkey leads the team with 58 receptions for 815 yards with four touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Dayan Henley (knee) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest) did not practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Cam Hart (ankle) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) returned to practice as limited participants. The Chargers also opened the 21-day practice window for linebacker Junior Colson (ankle). He also was limited.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (heel), safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Molden (back) were other limited participants.