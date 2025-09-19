Ladd McConkey off Week 3 injury report, set to play vs. Broncos

The Chargers will have one of their top receivers for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Ladd McConkey is off the injury report and set to play vs. Denver.

McConkey (biceps) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

In his second season, McConkey has 11 catches for 122 yards through the first two weeks of 2025.

After a big Monday night, linebacker Daiyan Henley (illness) is questionable. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Friday.

Cornerback Cam Hart (hip) is also questionable after he was limited all week.

Defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring) and tight end Will Dissly (knee) are both out.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still (knee/shoulder) and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (foot) are off the injury report and are set to play.