NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Ladd McConkey remains limited on Thursday injury report

  
Published October 30, 2025 04:53 PM

One of the Chargers’ major offensive contributors did not take his full slate of reps on Thursday.

Receiver Ladd McConkey remained limited with a calf injury after he was listed as limited on Wednesday.

In his second season, McConkey is second on the team with 43 receptions and 468 yards. He’s also caught three touchdowns in 2025.

But guard Mekhi Becton (knee) returned to the field after he was a non-participant on Wednesday. The Chargers listed him as limited for Thursday’s session. Tight end Will Dissly (illness) also was upgraded from DNP to limited.

Offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee), safety Kendall Williamson (Achilles), and defensive back Beane Leonard all remained limited. Leonard is in his 21-day practice window as he returns from injured reserve.

Cornerback Cam Hart (illness) was added to the injury report as a non-participant. Long snapper Josh Harris (chest) also was added to the report as limited, but that’s because his 21-day practice window was opened on Thursday.

Safety Derwin James (ankle) was upgraded from limited to full, raising the chance he will not miss time with the injury.

The Chargers will play the Titans on Sunday afternoon in Nashville.