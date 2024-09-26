Lamar Jackson addresses “beef” with Marlon Humphrey over live video after win

After Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey started an Instagram Live (apparently not by accident) from the team plane. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t a fan of the move.

“Lamar, talk to us a little bit about getting that first dub, you know the [Ravens] Flock, they gotta hear from you,” Humphrey said in the video. “They gotta hear from you.”

“We got the dub,” Jackson replied. “Keep stacking them. We shouldn’t even be live right now. We need to . . . get right.”

Said Humphrey later on his podcast, “I guess I have beef with the quarterback. Never a good situation to be in, really.”

Humphrey later added, “Lamar’s my guy.”

Replied his co-host, “But are you Lamar’s guy?”

Lamar had a chance to address it with reporters on Wednesday.

“You know, Marlo [is] gonna be Marlo,” Jackson said. “I just didn’t want the camera on me at the time, you know, because — and he knows this, you know — I’m all about winning. And I like to — I don’t wanna say ‘win in style’ — but I just wanna, when we’re up, I just wanna punish people. I just wanna get out of there with a ‘dub,’ you know, clear-minded. You know, just we got things to work on. . . . But it’s like, I didn’t want the camera on me. Like, that’s my brother, you know, I know he’s gonna do what he do, but it’s like, ‘Man, not right now. I’m a little ticked off like how the game went, that’s all.”

He’s right, and he should have been. The Ravens have a bad habit of taking a foot off the gas. It has stung them in the past. They managed to avoid blowing a 28-6 lead on Sunday.

But they tried to blow it. And thus there was no reason to celebrate nearly handing an easy win to Dallas.

Humphrey, who seems to be very jovial and gregarious, has played with Jackson for his entire seven-year career. Humphrey should know by now whether Jackson will or won’t be in a celebratory mood after a game.

After this specific game, where a previously 0-2 team nearly got careless enough to fall to 0-3, Humphrey should have known that Jackson would be a little miffed. And Humphrey had more than enough time to figure it out from the post-game locker room to the bus ride to the airport to the plane.

From Jackson’s perspective, it doesn’t seem like a full-blown “beef.” If Humphrey wants to avoid that from happening, he should probably read the room a little better before activating Instagram Live.