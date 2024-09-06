Lamar Jackson: Chiefs are not my kryptonite, this game gave me encouragement

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson once said after a loss to the Chiefs that they were his team’s kryptonite. He now says that is not the case.

Asked about the comment after Thursday night’s loss, Jackson interrupted before a reporter could finish the question to say emphatically, three times, that Kansas City is not his kryptonite.

“It ain’t my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite,” Jackson said.

In fact, Jackson said he believes the Ravens showed they can go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs — and can beat them if they cut down on self-inflicted mistakes.

“The whole game gives me encouragement, because I believe our guys were fighting. Unfortunately there were penalties almost every time we had an explosive,” Jackson said.

Jackson has now started at quarterback for the Ravens against the Chiefs six times in his career, and Baltimore is 1-4 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason against Kansas City. The Chiefs may not be Jackson’s kryptonite, but he sure would like to turn his record against them around. He’ll try to earn another chance at them in January.