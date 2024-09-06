 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson: Chiefs are not my kryptonite, this game gave me encouragement

  
Published September 6, 2024 12:20 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson once said after a loss to the Chiefs that they were his team’s kryptonite. He now says that is not the case.

Asked about the comment after Thursday night’s loss, Jackson interrupted before a reporter could finish the question to say emphatically, three times, that Kansas City is not his kryptonite.

“It ain’t my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite,” Jackson said.

In fact, Jackson said he believes the Ravens showed they can go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs — and can beat them if they cut down on self-inflicted mistakes.

“The whole game gives me encouragement, because I believe our guys were fighting. Unfortunately there were penalties almost every time we had an explosive,” Jackson said.

Jackson has now started at quarterback for the Ravens against the Chiefs six times in his career, and Baltimore is 1-4 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason against Kansas City. The Chiefs may not be Jackson’s kryptonite, but he sure would like to turn his record against them around. He’ll try to earn another chance at them in January.