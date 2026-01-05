Lamar Jackson evades sack, tosses 50-yard, go-ahead TD in fourth quarter

Lamar Jackson just went full Lamar Jackson.

The two-time MVP somehow avoided a sack from two Steelers defenders to throw a 50-yard touchdown, giving the Ravens a 17-13 fourth-quarter lead over the Steelers.

On third-and-4, Pittsburgh edge rusher Alex Highsmith came unblocked off the offense’s left and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton came through in the middle. But somehow, as the two met at Jackson, neither defender could hold on and bring him down.

Jackson stepped up, fired a deep pass to an open Flowers — who was being covered by Patrick Queen — and the receiver caught it for a go-ahead touchdown.

On the injury front, Ravens left guard Andrew Vorhees walked off the field gingerly early in the fourth quarter after being shaken up on a passing play. Emery Jones came in to play left guard after a brief appearance for tight guard Daniel Faalele earlier in the contest. Vorhees is officially questionable to return with a foot injury.