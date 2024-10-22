Lamar Jackson extends record against NFC teams to 23-1

He did it again.

For the twenty-third time in 24 career games against NFC teams, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson emerged with a win.

That’s a 23-1 record in interconference play. (Here’s the full list, prior to last night’s 41-31 win at Tampa.) It’s not a fluke. As Devin McCourty explained on Tuesday’s PFT Live, defensive players who see Jackson only once every four years (or so) aren’t used to what he can do. They’re not ready for it until they see it. And they can’t figure out on the fly how to slow him down.

Last night, it took a little while for Laman to get going. And then it got going, in a very big way. Five touchdown passes. Fifty-two rushing yards. Orchestrating an offense that racked up 508 yards.

He’ll get a chance to push his record to 24-1 in Week 13 against the Eagles. Two weeks later, the record could move to 25-1 against the Giants — the only NFC team to beat him.

The real question is whether Lamar will finally face an NFC team in January. If/when he does, history will be firmly on his side.