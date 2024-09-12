Lamar Jackson: I don’t look for 16 rushes a game, but will do anything to win

When Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t practice on Monday, it was hard not to think about the hits he took while running the ball 16 times against the Chiefs in the season opener.

It was the most rushing attempts Jackson has had in a game since 2021, so it would make sense if it took a physical toll on him. On Wednesday, though, Jackson practiced and then told reporters that he “came out of the game pretty good” and “felt great” in his return to the field.

Jackson was asked if he thinks a workload like last Thursday’s is sustainable over the course of a season and said he wan’t planning to put that to the test.

“I don’t know. I’m not trying to find out. We’ve got Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, those guys,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “But I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. That type of game, sometimes you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

The Ravens host the Raiders this weekend and they’ll be looking for a formula that brings them a win and leaves them with a healthy Jackson.