Lamar Jackson: I’m very confident, doing whatever I want when I see things on the field

Lamar Jackson became the MVP frontrunner against the 49ers in Week 16 and he probably sealed the deal on his second award in Week 17.

Jackson had more touchdowns than incompletions while going 18-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-19 demolition of the Dolphins that guaranteed the Ravens will be the top seed in the AFC playoffs next month. Jackson notched the highest possible passer rating of 158.3 for the third time in his career and said after the game that he feels in complete control of the offense in his first season working with coordinator Todd Monken.

“I’m very confident,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Having the freedom to do whatever I want to when I see things out on the field. That’s the kind of game I like. We were dialing it up, being aggressive.”

The Ravens will be the favorites in the AFC this postseason, but Jackson said they can’t expect “teams are just going to bow down and play how we want them to play.” Jackson said the Ravens “have to go take it” and that task will be much easier if Jackson keeps playing at this level.