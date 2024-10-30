Lamar Jackson listed out of practice with back, knee injuries

Coach John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson’s absence at practice as a “rest day.” The Ravens’ practice report tells a different story.

The Ravens list Jackson as being out of practice with back and knee injuries. Players who have a load management day, even if they have minor injuries, are listed with having a rest day.

Jackson is not listed as having a rest day.

“He’s been playing great and we’ve got a lot of football in front of us here,” Harbaugh said earlier in the day. “We’ve got a game, quick game, another big game coming up. So that was warranted today.”

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle), defensive end Brent Urban (concussion), running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), and cornerback Arthur Maulet (neck) also missed Wednesday’s practice.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (knee) and Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness) returned to practice with limited work. Humphrey didn’t practice last week and missed Sunday’s loss to the Bucs, and Wiggins also was inactive.

Defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee) was limited as well.

Running back Keaton Mitchell, whose 21-day practice window opened last week, was a full participant as he works his way back from a knee injury. He was limited all of last week.