Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury

  
Published November 19, 2025 04:57 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it was the “same type of situation” as last week when asked about quarterback Lamar Jackson missing practice on Wednesday, but there is one notable difference.

Jackson missed last Wednesday’s practice with knee soreness, but an ankle issue is listed as the reason why Harbaugh said it wasn’t in the quarterback’s “best interest” to practice. Jackson, who missed three games with a hamstring injury this year, returned to practice last Thursday and played in last Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), safety Kyle Hamilton (shoulder, groin), tight end Isaiah Likely (calf), cornerback Keyon Martin (rib), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness), and left guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) were also out of practice.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) was the team’s only limited participant and running back Justice Hill (toe) was a full participant.