nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
John Harbaugh: Same type of situation with Lamar Jackson this week

  
Published November 19, 2025 03:25 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday last week before playing against the Browns and head coach John Harbaugh suggested he’ll be following the same trajectory for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Jackson, who has been dealing with knee soreness, did not practice on Wednesday and Harbaugh said in his press conference that it is the “same type of situation” as last week. Harbaugh also said that managing workloads becomes a bigger issue at this point in the season.

“Some guys don’t practice on Wednesday and we try to get everybody available for Sunday as we can. . . . It wasn’t in [Jackson’s] best interest to practice today,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury before returning for Week 10’s win over the Vikings. He is 31-of-54 for 369 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions since returning to the lineup.