John Harbaugh: Same type of situation with Lamar Jackson this week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday last week before playing against the Browns and head coach John Harbaugh suggested he’ll be following the same trajectory for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Jackson, who has been dealing with knee soreness, did not practice on Wednesday and Harbaugh said in his press conference that it is the “same type of situation” as last week. Harbaugh also said that managing workloads becomes a bigger issue at this point in the season.

“Some guys don’t practice on Wednesday and we try to get everybody available for Sunday as we can. . . . It wasn’t in [Jackson’s] best interest to practice today,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury before returning for Week 10’s win over the Vikings. He is 31-of-54 for 369 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions since returning to the lineup.