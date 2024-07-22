Lamar Jackson misses second consecutive day with an illness

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out for a second consecutive day of training camp.

Jackson was sent home with an illness before Sunday’s opening practice, and he remains out Monday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson’s timetable for a return was unclear after the reigning NFL MVP fell ill Saturday. Harbaugh said Jackson will return “when he feels better, when he’s not sick anymore.”

Backup Josh Johnson is taking Jackson’s first-team reps, with rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones the other quarterbacks on the roster.

“It’s definitely good to have Josh,” receiver Rashod Bateman said, via Shaffer, after Sunday’s practice. “He’s an old head around here, so he’s a good leader for us. He teaches us a lot when it comes to the game of football, and he definitely leads us in the right direction. So it’s good to have him out there.”