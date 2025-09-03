Lamar Jackson on contract extension: I’m locked in on season, that time will come

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t joined Sunday night’s opponent Josh Allen in landing a contract extension ahead of the 2025 season, but he said on Wednesday that he’s only thinking about the Bills at the moment.

The prospect of a contract extension has been a frequent talking point this offseason with Jackson’s $74.5 million cap hit in 2026 standing out among the reasons why the move would be of interest to the Ravens. General Manager Eric DeCosta said last week that talks are “ongoing” without sharing any details about where things stand.

On Wednesday, Jackson said that he’s confident there will be a deal at some point, but that his eyes are only on football with the opener in Buffalo growing closer.

“The season’s here, I’m not worried about that,” Jackson said in a press conference. “You were better off asking me that during camp. I’m locked in, I’m ready for the season to start. That time will come.”

Jackson’s play since joining the Ravens gives him every reason to feel secure about his future with the team and about his chances of setting a new high in the quarterback market whenever a deal comes together.