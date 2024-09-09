 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Lamar Jackson out of Monday practice

  
Published September 9, 2024 01:54 PM

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the field for Monday’s practice.

It’s currently unknown why Jackson was absent from the session. Head coach John Harbaugh is slated to speak to the media after practice at around 3 p.m. ET.

The first Ravens injury report of the week won’t be released until Wednesday.

Jackson threw for 273 yards with an interception and rushed for 122 yards in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Kansas City.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, cornerback Nate Wiggins, receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (eye), and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring) were also absent from Monday’s practice.

The Ravens will host the Raiders on Sunday for their 2024 home opener.