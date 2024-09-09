Lamar Jackson out of Monday practice

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the field for Monday’s practice.

It’s currently unknown why Jackson was absent from the session. Head coach John Harbaugh is slated to speak to the media after practice at around 3 p.m. ET.

The first Ravens injury report of the week won’t be released until Wednesday.

Jackson threw for 273 yards with an interception and rushed for 122 yards in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Kansas City.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, cornerback Nate Wiggins, receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (eye), and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring) were also absent from Monday’s practice.

The Ravens will host the Raiders on Sunday for their 2024 home opener.