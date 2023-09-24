Lamar Jackson puts Ravens up 7-0

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a strong second half in Week Two and he’s picked up right were he left off.

Jackson capped the first Ravens possession of Sunday’s game against the Colts with an eight-yard touchdown run. The score put the Ravens up 7-0 with 6:35 to play in the first quarter.

Jackson played a big hand in moving the Ravens down the field. He had three other carries for 18 yards and he hit on all five of his pass attempts.

Those passes netted 45 yards for the Ravens and the biggest of them was a 20-yarder to tight end Isaiah Likely a couple of plays ahead of the touchdown.