Lamar Jackson, Ravens running over Cowboys 21-6 at halftime

Cowboys fans are not happy, cascading their team with boos as they left the field at the end of the first half.

The Cowboys trail the Ravens 21-6 at halftime. They lost their past two home games 48-32 to the Packers in the 2023 wild card round and 44-19 to the Saints last week in the home opener.

It could be worse today.

Officials blew a safety the Ravens should have had in the second quarter, with Dak Prescott grounding a pass while being tackled in the end zone by Nnamdi Madubuike. Instead of grounding, though, officials flagged the Cowboys for illegal touching as offensive lineman Tyler Smith caught the pass.

It probably isn’t going to matter.

The Ravens have 272 yards, including 111 rushing. It is the 36th game in a row for the Ravens to have at least 100 yards rushing. Derrick Henry, who had interest in signing with the Cowboys in the offseason, has 12 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, Lamar Jackson six for 39 yards and a touchdown and Justice Hill one carry for 17 yards.

Jackson is 10-of-11 for 161 yards and a touchdown, a 13-yarder to Rashod Bateman.

The Cowboys have 169 yards and field goals of 66 and 51 yards by Brandon Aubrey, who is 10-for-10 this season. His 66-yard kick was the second-longest in NFL history next to Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker’s 67-yarder against the Lions in 2021.

Tucker has only kicked extra points today, which is why and how the Cowboys trail by 15.

Prescott is 12-of-20 for 140 yards, with CeeDee Lamb catching three for 58 and losing a fumble.