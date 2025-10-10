 Skip navigation
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Lamar Jackson remains out of practice, Cooper Rush in line to start again

  
Published October 10, 2025 12:36 PM

It looks like Cooper Rush will make another start for the Ravens this weekend.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is not practicing on Friday, according to multiple reporters on the scene. That puts Rush in line to start his second consecutive game, as Jackson continues to deal with a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs.

Jackson has not practiced since that contest.

The Ravens have a bye in Week 7, which could help set up Jackson to return for Week 8.

Rush completed 14-of-20 passes for 179 yards with three interceptions in Baltimore’s loss to Houston last week.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) also were not practicing for the Ravens on Friday. But cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) was on the field during the media’s viewing window.

The Ravens’ full final injury report of the week, with statuses for Sunday’s game against the Rams, will be released later on Friday.