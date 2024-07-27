Lamar Jackson returns to practice on Saturday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been battling an illness for the last week, but he is feeling better on Saturday.

Jackson returned to practice with the team at training camp after missing Friday’s session. The reigning MVP also missed the first three practices of training camp before taking part in Wednesday’s practice.

Jackson had to leave that workout early, however, and he went for tests in order to get more information about what was causing the illness. It’s not clear what was being looked at, but the results were presumably positive given Jackson’s return to action.

The hope for the Ravens will be that there won’t be any more setbacks and that Jackson’s healthy for the rest of the summer and into the fall.