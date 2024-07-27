 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Lamar Jackson returns to practice on Saturday

  
Published July 27, 2024 02:02 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been battling an illness for the last week, but he is feeling better on Saturday.

Jackson returned to practice with the team at training camp after missing Friday’s session. The reigning MVP also missed the first three practices of training camp before taking part in Wednesday’s practice.

Jackson had to leave that workout early, however, and he went for tests in order to get more information about what was causing the illness. It’s not clear what was being looked at, but the results were presumably positive given Jackson’s return to action.

The hope for the Ravens will be that there won’t be any more setbacks and that Jackson’s healthy for the rest of the summer and into the fall.