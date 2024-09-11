Lamar Jackson returns to practice on Wednesday

After missing Monday, Lamar Jackson is back.

The Ravens posted a video to social media on Wednesday afternoon with Jackson on the field to officially start the practice week.

Jackson was not spotted during Monday’s extra session, with head coach John Harbaugh declining to say whether Jackson’s absence was personal or injury-related.

Baltimore will issue an injury report later on Wednesday, which will reveal whether or not Jackson is limited in practice.

But the fact that Jackson is on the field is a good sign that there won’t be much question about Jackson’s availability for the Ravens’ Week 2 matchup against the Raiders.