John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s absence: Injury report comes out on Wednesday

  
Published September 9, 2024 03:29 PM

At least for now, the reason for Lamar Jackson’s absence from Monday’s practice will remain a mystery.

Head coach John Harbaugh declined to specify why Jackson or any other player was not on the field for the day’s session.

“We had a number of guys that weren’t out there — some personal, some physical,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “So, injury report comes out Wednesday afternoon, so you’ll be better advised on that day regarding all those guys.”

Reporters on the scene noticed Jackson was not participating in the day’s session.

Jackson played each one of Baltimore’s 80 offensive snaps in the team’s season-opening loss to Kansas City. He completed 26-of-41 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 122 yards. He also lost a fumble.

The Ravens will host the Raiders in Week 2.