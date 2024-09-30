 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson TD pass to Justice Hill pushes Ravens lead to 21-3

  
Published September 29, 2024 09:28 PM

The Ravens have had three possessions in Sunday night’s game against the Bills.

They’ve scored three touchdowns.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson fired a 19-yard touchdown to running back Justice Hill, giving the club a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

While Baltimore did not face a third down on its first two possessions, the club did convert third-and-11 with a 12-yard completion from Jackson to Nelson Agholor. And after Agholor kept Jackson from throwing an interception by nearly making an outstanding one-handed catch on second-and-14 that fell incomplete, Jackson connected with Hill for a 15-yard gain to move the chains.

A couple of plays later, Hill got loose with a double move on the way to the end zone and Jackson hit him for the score.

Jackson has started the game 9-of-11 passing for 114 yards with two touchdowns. Hill has four catches for 57 yards along with an 11-yard run.

Notably, Buffalo safety Taylor Rapp had to exit the contest after making a tackle on Derrick Henry during the drive. The team announced he’s being evaluated for a head injury.

The Bills have had no answers so far in the first half and will need to come up with some if they’re going to make this competitive.