Lamar Jackson throws his fourth TD after Derrick Henry’s 81-yard run

Derrick Henry had a long wait between his fourth carry and his fifth in Monday night’s game. He had only four carries for 23 yards in the first half, standing on the sideline for much of the second quarter, and had only 4 yards on his first official carry of the second half.

But Henry does what Henry has done his entire career: He ran for 81 yards to the Tampa Bay 11 before Zyon McCollum cut him down.

Just like that, Henry has 123 yards on 10 carries.

His long run set up Lamar Jackson’s fourth touchdown pass, a 4-yarder to Mark Andrews. Jackson and Andrews earlier connected for a 9-yard touchdown, and Jackson also threw a 18-yard touchdown to Justice Hill and a 49-yarder to Rashod Bateman.

Jackson is 15-of-20 for 260 yards.

The Ravens, who trailed 10-0 early, lead 34-10 entering the fourth quarter.