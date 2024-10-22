 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Lamar Jackson throws his fourth TD after Derrick Henry’s 81-yard run

  
Published October 21, 2024 10:34 PM

Derrick Henry had a long wait between his fourth carry and his fifth in Monday night’s game. He had only four carries for 23 yards in the first half, standing on the sideline for much of the second quarter, and had only 4 yards on his first official carry of the second half.

But Henry does what Henry has done his entire career: He ran for 81 yards to the Tampa Bay 11 before Zyon McCollum cut him down.

Just like that, Henry has 123 yards on 10 carries.

His long run set up Lamar Jackson’s fourth touchdown pass, a 4-yarder to Mark Andrews. Jackson and Andrews earlier connected for a 9-yard touchdown, and Jackson also threw a 18-yard touchdown to Justice Hill and a 49-yarder to Rashod Bateman.

Jackson is 15-of-20 for 260 yards.

The Ravens, who trailed 10-0 early, lead 34-10 entering the fourth quarter.