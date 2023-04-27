 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson’s deal is five years, $260 million

  
Published April 27, 2023 01:16 PM
nbc_pft_hurtslamardeals_230419
April 19, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms do a side-by-side analysis between Jalen Hurts’ extension with the Eagles and the offer Lamar Jackson rejected last August.

The details are beginning to trickle in on the Lamar Jackson contract. The truth won’t be known until the full deal can be reviewed and analyzed.

Per multiple reports, it’s a five-year, $260 million deal, with $185 million in total guarantees.

There has been some confusion as to whether it’s an extension of his one-year, $32.4 million franchise tender -- especially since the team announced it as an extension. (Because he wasn’t under contract, there was nothing to extend.) Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it is a straight five-year deal.

That means it’s worth $52 million per year. That makes it, on the surface, significantly more valuable than the Jalen Hurts contract, since Hurts gets less than $260 million over the next SIX years.

With $185 million in total guarantees, the all-important full guarantee at signing isn’t known. Jackson wanted the Deshaun Watson deal -- five years, $230 million, every penny guaranteed. We’ll eventually know how much is guaranteed at signing and then, more importantly, how much of the remaining injury guarantees convert to full guarantees in 2024, 2025, and/or 2026.

The structure and the cash flow will be critical. As it stands, it truly is a traditional structure for a quarterback contract. The full guarantees at signing will fall short of $185 million.

Will they be $133 million, as they were under the offer he rejected in August 2022? Will another $35 million flip to fully guaranteed after one season, the way it would have happened under the offer he rejected in August 2022?

That’s all to be determined when the final details are revealed. And that will happen not long after the contract is officially signed.