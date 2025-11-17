Lane Johnson downgraded to out with foot injury
Published November 16, 2025 10:10 PM
The Eagles will not have their right tackle for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Lions.
Lane Johnson has been downgraded to out with the foot injury he suffered during the first half.
Johnson went into the medical tent midway through the first quarter before going back to the locker room for further evaluation.
Fred Johnson has been playing at right tackle in Lane Johnson’s stead.
The Eagles lead the Lions 13-6 early in the third quarter.