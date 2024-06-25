Lane Johnson: I never thought Saquon Barkley would play for us, but here he is

After spending his first six seasons with the Giants, running back Saquon Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in March.

Barkley figures to be a centerpiece of Philadelphia’s offense, which is an exciting proposition for a veteran offensive lineman like Lane Johnson.

“Once you see him, you’ll never forget, just [a] physically imposing guy,” Johnson said in an interview with NFL Network on Monday. “I think he walks around 230 [pounds].

“He’s ultra competitive. When you see what he can do at the running back position and we can flex him out at receiver, he can go. It’s unbelievable. I never thought that he would be playing for us, but here it is. I know that he’s excited. We’re definitely excited up front. I think he’s poised for a big, big year.”

Barkley, 27, rushed for 962 yards with six touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 280 yards last season. But his yards per carry dipped from 4.4 in 2022 to 3.9 in 2023. With Philadelphia’s offensive line, Barkley has a chance to be that much more effective in the coming year.