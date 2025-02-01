Lane Johnson: I’m definitely not retiring after the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl will be the last game of the 2025 season, but it won’t be the last game of Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson’s career.

Johnson is wrapping up his 12th season with the Eagles and said last summer that he feels he can realistically play another two or three years at a high level. It seems that’s still the kind of timeline that he has in mind because he told reporters at a press conference on Saturday that he will be back next season.

“I’m definitely not retiring after this game, win or lose,” Johnson said. “I’m definitely gonna play next year.”

Johnson said he expects to take it year-to-year from this point on, but the Eagles can rest assured that they won’t have to worry about filling his spot in 2025.