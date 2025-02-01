 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lane Johnson: I’m definitely not retiring after the Super Bowl

  
Published February 1, 2025 02:18 PM

The Super Bowl will be the last game of the 2025 season, but it won’t be the last game of Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson’s career.

Johnson is wrapping up his 12th season with the Eagles and said last summer that he feels he can realistically play another two or three years at a high level. It seems that’s still the kind of timeline that he has in mind because he told reporters at a press conference on Saturday that he will be back next season.

“I’m definitely not retiring after this game, win or lose,” Johnson said. “I’m definitely gonna play next year.”

Johnson said he expects to take it year-to-year from this point on, but the Eagles can rest assured that they won’t have to worry about filling his spot in 2025.