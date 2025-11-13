Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson returned to full participation

The Eagles had four offensive linemen listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice. Only center Cam Jurgens (knee) remained limited on Thursday.

Jurgens has not played since Week 7.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), left guard Landon Dickerson (quad) and right guard Tyler Steen (oblique) were full participants on Thursday.

Johnson’s ankle injury looked serious in the first half of Monday night’s game. But he later returned and ended up playing 37 snaps, the same as his replacement, Fred Johnson.

Long snapper Cal Adomitis (finger), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), wide receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder), offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) and outside linebacker Nolan Smith (triceps) again were full participants.