Lane Johnson questionable to return with neck injury

  
Published September 21, 2025 01:33 PM

The Eagles have an injury concern along their offensive line.

Philadelphia announced right tackle Lane Johnson is questionable to return with a neck injury.

Johnson was being examined in the sideline medical tent during the first quarter. He was not on the field for Philadelphia’s second possession in the team’s matchup against Los Angeles.

Matt Pryor has entered the game at right tackle for the Eagles, who lead the Rams 7-3 late in the first quarter.