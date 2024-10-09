Lane Johnson says he’ll play Sunday vs. Browns

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson says he has been cleared to return from the concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the Browns.

Johnson also told reporters in the Eagles’ locker room that starting wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) are coming back, although that has not been confirmed.

“I feel like I can help this team,” Johnson said. “I think you’ve seen flashes of what this offense can do, but we haven’t been consistent. I’m glad to get A.J. back, DeVonta back, and myself back and see what we can accomplish.”

The Eagles’ offense has missed Johnson, Brown and Smith, who are three of their best players, and having all three back against the Browns would be a huge boost. At 2-2 the Eagles need a win, and they’re nine-point favorites on Sunday.