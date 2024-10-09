 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lane Johnson says he’ll play Sunday vs. Browns

  
Published October 9, 2024 03:13 PM

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson says he has been cleared to return from the concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the Browns.

Johnson also told reporters in the Eagles’ locker room that starting wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) are coming back, although that has not been confirmed.

“I feel like I can help this team,” Johnson said. “I think you’ve seen flashes of what this offense can do, but we haven’t been consistent. I’m glad to get A.J. back, DeVonta back, and myself back and see what we can accomplish.”

The Eagles’ offense has missed Johnson, Brown and Smith, who are three of their best players, and having all three back against the Browns would be a huge boost. At 2-2 the Eagles need a win, and they’re nine-point favorites on Sunday.