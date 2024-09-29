 Skip navigation
Lane Johnson will not play Sunday

  
September 29, 2024

The Eagles kept the door open for right tackle Lane Johnson heading into the weekend, but it’s closed now.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Johnson has not been cleared through the concussion protocol. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers as a result.

Fred Johnson replaced the longtime Eagles starter after he was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Saints and is set to get the start against Tampa.

The Eagles also ruled wide receiver DeVonta Smith out with a concussion. Wide receiver A.J. Brown was downgraded to out on Saturday due to a hamstring injury and linebacker Devin White was ruled out for personal reasons.

UPDATE 10:08 a.m. ET: The Eagles have confirmed Johnson is out for Sunday’s game.