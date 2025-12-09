 Skip navigation
Lane Kiffin lets five LSU assistants return to Ole Miss for playoff run

  
Published December 9, 2025 11:07 AM

Lane Kiffin apparently has gotten over the fact that an Ole Miss fan supposedly tried to run his car off the road.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, five members of the LSU coaching staff will return to Mississippi to assist with the school’s upcoming run in the College Football Playoff.

On loan to Ole Miss will be offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach Joe Cox, receivers coach George McDonald, assistant quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens, and slot receivers coach Sawyer Jordan.

Is it altruism from Kiffin? Not really. LSU is paying the bonuses Kiffin would have earned from Mississippi for postseason success, so he has a clear financial incentive to help Ole Miss win. Also, he’ll have five members of his staff embedded with players who may eventually have an invitation to transfer to Baton Rouge.

It’s surprising Ole Miss is allowing it. Of course, that may have been one of the backroom deals done by the school to secure the No. 6 seed and the extra home game against Tulane that goes along with it — along with a spot in the Sugar Bowl if the Rebels successfully ride the Green Wave.