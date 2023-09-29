Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones ruled out for Texans

The Texans will need to find a new fill-in for left tackle Laremy Tunsil for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Josh Jones moved over from left guard to fill in for Tunsil in the last two games, but he will not be available this weekend. Jones has been ruled out with a hand injury while Tunsil remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Austin Deculus is likely to be elevated from the practice squad to join George Fant at tackle. Fant has been starting because right tackle Tytus Howard is on injured reserve, so the Texans are in less than ideal condition to face T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and the rest of the Steelers front seven.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand, wrist) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hand) have also been ruled out. Center Michael Dieter (concussion) is questionable.